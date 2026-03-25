DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHLGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays raised DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

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DHL Group Price Performance

Shares of DHLGY opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. DHL Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). DHL Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $25.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that DHL Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHL Group Company Profile

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DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DHLGY) is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time?sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e?commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

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