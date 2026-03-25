Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 and last traded at GBX 0.87. Approximately 48,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,364,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89.

Hamak Gold Trading Up 8.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Hamak Gold Company Profile

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Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.

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