RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $8.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.0833.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

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RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 381.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.95 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust’s hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

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