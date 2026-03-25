Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Aegon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

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Institutional Trading of Aegon

Aegon Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Aegon by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,372,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. Aegon has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Aegon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 671.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -237.50%.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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