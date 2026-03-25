Lonking (LONKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its resultson Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Lonking to post earnings of $0.0172 per share and revenue of $771.6360 million for the quarter.

Lonking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LONKF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Lonking has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

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About Lonking

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Lonking Holdings Limited is a China-based manufacturer and distributor of construction machinery and equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes wheel loaders, excavators, road rollers, forklifts and other earth-moving and material-handling machinery. Through its in-house design and engineering teams, Lonking develops equipment tailored to infrastructure, mining, logistics and agricultural applications.

Established in the early 1990s and headquartered in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, Lonking has grown from a regional manufacturer into a global supplier of construction machinery.

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