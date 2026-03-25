LM Funding America (LMFA) to Release Earnings on Friday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

LM Funding America Trading Down 5.7%

LMFA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.29. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMFA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in LM Funding America by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 397,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87,905 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a specialty finance company that provides retail installment contracts to subprime borrowers. The company originates, acquires, and manages motor vehicle retail financing through a network of franchised and independent automobile dealerships across the United States. LM Funding America holds and services its loan portfolio through its wholly owned subsidiary, LM Funding America Service Corp., and offers floorplan financing to new and used vehicle dealers through LM Funding Floorplan LLC.

Established in 2013, LM Funding America completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in 2015, enabling the company to expand its lending operations and geographic presence.

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