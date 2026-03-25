Critical Comparison: Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL) versus iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) and Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and Pheton”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $9.29 million 0.16 -$12.50 million ($7.89) -0.02 Pheton $305,215.00 6.33 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A

Pheton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen.

Volatility and Risk

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pheton has a beta of 5.4, indicating that its stock price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Pheton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -343.86% -531.78% -147.74% Pheton N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSpecimen and Pheton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pheton 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Pheton beats iSpecimen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

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iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Pheton

(Get Free Report)

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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