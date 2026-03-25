Osisko Development (ODVWZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Osisko Development (NASDAQ:ODVWZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect Osisko Development to post earnings of ($0.0368) per share and revenue of $2.1920 million for the quarter.

Osisko Development Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ODVWZ opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

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About Osisko Development

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Osisko Development Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of gold assets across North America. The company’s core activities include systematic exploration programs, resource delineation drilling, and the permitting and feasibility work required to progress projects toward production. By integrating modern geophysical techniques with targeted sampling and data analytics, Osisko Development seeks to efficiently define and expand high-value gold zones.

The flagship asset in Osisko Development’s portfolio is the Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia, which hosts a robust gold resource and significant exploration upside along multiple vein and structural trends.

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