Prosiebensat.1 Media (PBSFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Prosiebensat.1 Media to post earnings of ($0.3747) per share and revenue of $1.4074 billion for the quarter.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Price Performance

PBSFY stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Prosiebensat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Get Prosiebensat.1 Media alerts:

Prosiebensat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) is a leading German media and entertainment company headquartered in Unterföhring, a suburb of Munich. The company’s core business centers on free-to-air television broadcasting, operating well-known channels such as ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins. Through these networks, Prosiebensat.1 delivers a broad mix of programming, including news, sports, entertainment formats and popular international series, targeting primarily German-speaking audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In addition to its linear broadcast activities, Prosiebensat.1 has developed a diversified portfolio of digital and streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.