Super League Enterprise (SLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.12) per share and revenue of $3.7080 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

Super League Enterprise stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $215.42.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super League Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Mariner LLC owned about 8.82% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology.

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