KULR Technology Group (KULR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

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