Bank of Communications (BKFCF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Communications to post earnings of $0.0429 per share and revenue of $8.3369 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Bank of Communications stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

About Bank of Communications

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. is a leading commercial bank headquartered in Shanghai, China. Founded in 1908, the company combines over a century of banking experience with modern financial technologies to serve corporate, institutional and retail customers across diverse industries.

The bank’s core business activities encompass corporate banking, retail banking, treasury operations and wealth management. Corporate clients benefit from services such as cash management, trade finance, corporate loans and capital markets advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.