VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FORA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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VerticalScope Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TSE:FORA opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.15. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$9.79.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.22 million for the quarter. VerticalScope had a negative net margin of 13.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that VerticalScope will post 0.3740942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VerticalScope Company Profile

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VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.

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