Brokerages Set McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Price Target at $960.93

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $960.9333.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $881.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $905.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. The trade was a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in McKesson by 8,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

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McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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