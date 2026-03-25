What is Northland Securities’ Forecast for IDN Q4 Earnings?

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

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Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDN. Zacks Research cut Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck Mobilisa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IDN opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 1.16. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck Mobilisa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa by 21,267.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Intellicheck Mobilisa News

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Intellicheck Mobilisa Company Profile

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Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government?issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on?premises hardware or cloud?based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point?of?sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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