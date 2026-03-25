Transportation Stocks To Follow Now – March 22nd

Valero Energy, United Parcel Service, and FedEx are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies that operate the movement of people or goods, including airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines, and logistics or delivery services. Investors view them as cyclical and sensitive to factors like economic growth, fuel costs, freight volumes, trade flows, and regulation, and often watch transportation indices as a gauge of broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

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Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

FedEx (FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

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