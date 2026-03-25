What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for Snail Q1 Earnings?

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Snail in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Snail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snail in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Snail Stock Performance

SNAL stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Snail has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.15.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Snail had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snail

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snail by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snail during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snail during the third quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Snail

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Snail Inc (NASDAQ: SNAL) is a digital entertainment company focused on the development, publishing and operation of free-to-play online games for PC and mobile platforms. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of genres that include massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), strategy titles, and casual mobile games. Snail manages its games throughout the entire lifecycle, providing design, development, server hosting and community support services to engage players worldwide.

Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Xiamen, China, Snail has expanded its footprint with regional offices in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

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