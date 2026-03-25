Q1 EPS Estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

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Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABEO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,072,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 381,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,602,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,540,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Berni Silverstein sold 20,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $102,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,004.98. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Crombez sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $82,885.56. Following the sale, the director owned 63,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,991.04. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,300. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abeona Therapeutics

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Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life?threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non?viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV?based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

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