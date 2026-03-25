ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

ASGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

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ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. ASGN has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 85.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

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ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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