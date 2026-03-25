Q3 EPS Estimates for Movado Group Cut by Analyst

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q3 2028 EPS estimates for Movado Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Northland Securities has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Movado Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MOV opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $527.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.93. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.02 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 120.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 90,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

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Movado Group, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches and related jewelry products. The company’s portfolio encompasses both owned and licensed brands, offering a wide range of timepieces from luxury to accessible price points. Major owned brands include Movado, Concord, and Ebel, alongside newer acquisitions such as MVMT and Olivia Burton. In addition, Movado Group holds licensing agreements to produce watches under fashion names like Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lacoste and Scuderia Ferrari.

Movado Group’s product line spans classic dress watches, sport and dive models, fashion-forward designs and limited-edition collections.

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