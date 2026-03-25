Scotiabank Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:FM FY2026 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.20 to C$42.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.84.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.1%

TSE:FM opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,046.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.60.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

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First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Türkiye and Mauritania. The Company’s Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company’s Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

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