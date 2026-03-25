What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for WPM FY2027 Earnings?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.59. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

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Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $120.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. John A. Wolfe & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

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Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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