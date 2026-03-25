Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.3%
APAM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.77.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $335.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 24.26%.Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 134.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 100.75%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.
Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.
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