Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.3%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $335.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 24.26%.Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 134.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 100.75%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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