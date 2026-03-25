CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $142.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.3846.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CommVault Systems from $186.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommVault Systems
CommVault Systems Trading Down 3.1%
CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CommVault Systems News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $125 price target (about a 60% upside vs. the current price), which can attract buyers and provide near-term support. Loop Capital Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Commvault expanded integrations with Microsoft Security (Sentinel and Security Copilot) to link threat detection with trusted recovery — a product move that strengthens its enterprise resilience positioning and could support enterprise deal flow. Commvault–Microsoft Integration
- Positive Sentiment: Commvault and TIME launched a CISO of the Year award, boosting brand visibility in enterprise security circles — a strategic PR/positioning win. TIME CISO Award
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted recent outperformance versus the broader market, which could attract momentum traders while headlines remain mixed. Zacks Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest updates show zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — this appears to be a data anomaly rather than meaningful shorting activity, so it likely has limited informational value for price moves today.
- Negative Sentiment: William Blair’s analyst moves have turned cautious — reports include a downgrade/headline attention around its rating (market perform / downgrade references), which can drive selling pressure from funds that follow analyst guidance. William Blair Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary and articles highlight reassessments of Commvault’s growth and risk profile, which can depress sentiment as investors re-evaluate forward expectations. Analyst Reassessment Article
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $805,064.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 332,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,632,247.61. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,396.24. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,355 shares of company stock worth $2,613,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,335.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 22,133.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 610,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 607,354 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 135.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 786,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,414,000 after acquiring an additional 452,422 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 14,047.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 381,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 379,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CommVault Systems Company Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.
Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.