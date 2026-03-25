CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $142.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.3846.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CommVault Systems from $186.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th.

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CommVault Systems Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.59.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $125 price target (about a 60% upside vs. the current price), which can attract buyers and provide near-term support. Loop Capital Buy Rating

Loop Capital initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $125 price target (about a 60% upside vs. the current price), which can attract buyers and provide near-term support. Positive Sentiment: Commvault expanded integrations with Microsoft Security (Sentinel and Security Copilot) to link threat detection with trusted recovery — a product move that strengthens its enterprise resilience positioning and could support enterprise deal flow. Commvault–Microsoft Integration

Commvault expanded integrations with Microsoft Security (Sentinel and Security Copilot) to link threat detection with trusted recovery — a product move that strengthens its enterprise resilience positioning and could support enterprise deal flow. Positive Sentiment: Commvault and TIME launched a CISO of the Year award, boosting brand visibility in enterprise security circles — a strategic PR/positioning win. TIME CISO Award

Commvault and TIME launched a CISO of the Year award, boosting brand visibility in enterprise security circles — a strategic PR/positioning win. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted recent outperformance versus the broader market, which could attract momentum traders while headlines remain mixed. Zacks Note

Zacks noted recent outperformance versus the broader market, which could attract momentum traders while headlines remain mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest updates show zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — this appears to be a data anomaly rather than meaningful shorting activity, so it likely has limited informational value for price moves today.

Multiple short-interest updates show zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — this appears to be a data anomaly rather than meaningful shorting activity, so it likely has limited informational value for price moves today. Negative Sentiment: William Blair’s analyst moves have turned cautious — reports include a downgrade/headline attention around its rating (market perform / downgrade references), which can drive selling pressure from funds that follow analyst guidance. William Blair Coverage

William Blair’s analyst moves have turned cautious — reports include a downgrade/headline attention around its rating (market perform / downgrade references), which can drive selling pressure from funds that follow analyst guidance. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary and articles highlight reassessments of Commvault’s growth and risk profile, which can depress sentiment as investors re-evaluate forward expectations. Analyst Reassessment Article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $805,064.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 332,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,632,247.61. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,396.24. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,355 shares of company stock worth $2,613,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,335.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 22,133.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 610,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 607,354 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 135.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 786,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,414,000 after acquiring an additional 452,422 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 14,047.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 381,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 379,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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