BDCIU’s (NASDAQ:BDCIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 30th

BDCIU’s (NASDAQ:BDCIU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 30th. BDCIU had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of BDCIU’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BDCIU Price Performance

BDCIU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16. BDCIU has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BDCIU

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BDCIU stock. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new position in BDCIU (NASDAQ:BDCIU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

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