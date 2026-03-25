Aegon (AEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Aegon to post earnings of $0.4808 per share for the quarter.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

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Aegon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 671.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -237.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. UBS Group downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Aegon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aegon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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