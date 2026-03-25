BIO-key International (BKYI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

BIO-key International Stock Down 6.5%

BKYI opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.41.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIO-key International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of BIO-key International worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKYI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BIO-key International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on BIO-key International

BIO-key International Company Profile

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BIO-key International, Inc is a developer and provider of fingerprint biometric identity and access management solutions, serving enterprise and government customers. The company’s core offerings include a range of fingerprint readers and authentication software designed to verify user identity across physical and digital environments. By leveraging proprietary template-on-card and template-on-device technologies, BIO-key seeks to enhance security and streamline user access without reliance on traditional passwords.

In addition to hardware sensors, BIO-key delivers software platforms that integrate with existing IT infrastructures such as Microsoft Active Directory and major workforce management systems.

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