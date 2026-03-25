InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

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InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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