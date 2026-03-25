Innate Pharma (IPHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Innate Pharma to post earnings of ($0.3524) per share and revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IPHYF stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

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About Innate Pharma

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Innate Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Marseille, France, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to develop novel immunotherapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company applies its expertise in natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage biology to design antibodies and other biologic agents that modulate immune checkpoints and enhance antitumor responses.

The company’s pipeline includes several lead programs such as monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A antibody designed to restore NK cell and CD8+ T cell activity, and lirilumab, which targets KIR receptors on NK cells to promote tumor cell killing.

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