Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paysign in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Paysign

Paysign Stock Up 12.9%

PAYS stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Paysign has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $207.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paysign by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Paysign by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Paysign by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paysign by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 909,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paysign

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Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign’s offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company’s flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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