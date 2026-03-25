Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Tigo Energy Stock Up 8.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Tigo Energy has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.79 million, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.19.
Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 136.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Tigo Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy
Tigo Energy Company Profile
Tigo Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: TYGO) is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company’s technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.
At the core of Tigo’s offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.
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