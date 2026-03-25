Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on CTTAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Continental Price Performance

About Continental

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Continental has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

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Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

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