Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.17. 3,317,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 882% from the average session volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Silverback Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $294.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

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Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

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Silverback Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary ImmunoTAC™ (tumor-activated cytokine) platform is designed to harness the innate immune system by conjugating toll-like receptor agonists to tumor-targeting antibodies. This modular approach aims to deliver immune-activating molecules directly to the tumor microenvironment, potentially improving the safety and efficacy profiles of existing immunomodulatory therapies.

Silverback’s pipeline includes multiple antibody-TLR agonist conjugates in early-phase clinical trials, each directed against distinct tumor-associated antigens.

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