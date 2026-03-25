PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

PureTech Health Stock Down 3.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

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About PureTech Health

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PureTech Health PLC (“PureTech”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative medicines to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Founded in 2005 by Daphne Zohar and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations in both North America and Europe, PureTech applies its proprietary platforms to advance therapeutic candidates across immunology, neuroscience and lymphatic-focused indications.

The company leverages three core technology platforms—immune tolerance, gut-targeted delivery and lymphatic transport—to develop novel molecules designed for enhanced specificity and durability of effect.

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