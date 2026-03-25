Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.07. Approximately 95,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 250,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Osisko Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

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Osisko Development Stock Performance

Osisko Development Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

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