FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.59. 170,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 65,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $587.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $78,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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