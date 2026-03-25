Stadler Rail (OTCMKTS:SRAIF) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Stadler Rail AG (OTCMKTS:SRAIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Stadler Rail Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Stadler Rail Company Profile

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Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolling Stock; Service & Components; and Signalling. The Rolling Stock segment manufactures various rail vehicles comprising high-speed, intercity, city transport, locomotives, tailor-made, and regional trains, as well as passenger coaches, light rails, and trams.

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