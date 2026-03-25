Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Shares Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.3243 and last traded at $18.3243. Approximately 1,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

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Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

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Orient Overseas (International) Limited, commonly known through its trading name OOIL, is a Bermuda-incorporated holding company headquartered in Hong Kong that oversees the Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) shipping business. Established in 1969 by shipping magnate C.Y. Tung, the company has grown into a leading provider of container transport and integrated logistics services. Its primary business activity is the operation of a modern fleet of container vessels, offering scheduled liner services across major global trade routes.

OOIL’s core services include container shipping, terminal operations and inland transportation, complemented by value-added logistics solutions such as warehousing, customs brokerage and supply-chain management.

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