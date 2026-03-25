Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 298,798 shares, a growth of 725.4% from the February 26th total of 36,202 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 844 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.0 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Orrön Energy AB has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Get Orrön Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) is a Sweden-based renewable energy developer focused on the creation, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar power projects. The company’s integrated development model encompasses site identification, permitting, financing, construction management and long-term operations and maintenance, allowing it to deliver turnkey renewable energy solutions from project inception through to commercial operation.

Operating primarily in the Nordic region, Orrön Energy has a portfolio of wind farms and solar installations across Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.