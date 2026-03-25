Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 161 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the February 26th total of 6,376 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

SPSAF remained flat at $145.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1-year low of $145.10 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.10.

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About Sopra Steria Group

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Sopra Steria Group is a European leader in digital transformation and IT consulting, offering end-to-end solutions that span strategy, system integration, software development and managed services. Headquartered in Paris, the company serves both public-sector and private-sector clients, helping organizations modernize legacy systems, implement cloud architectures and harness data analytics to drive operational efficiency and customer engagement.

The firm’s core offerings include business and IT consulting, bespoke application development, infrastructure management and business process services.

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