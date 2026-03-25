IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.3989 and last traded at $0.3989. Approximately 2,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3903.

IGG Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Get IGG alerts:

About IGG

(Get Free Report)

IGG Inc is a global developer and publisher of mobile and online games, best known for titles such as Lords Mobile and Castle Clash. The company focuses on free-to-play strategy and role-playing games that engage millions of users through real-time multiplayer features, guild systems and in-game events. IGG’s products are available on major app stores and through its own distribution platforms, with regular content updates designed to foster player retention and community interaction.

Founded in 2006 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2013, IGG has grown from a regional game studio into an international entertainment provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.