Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 426.4% in March

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,192 shares, an increase of 426.4% from the February 26th total of 8,015 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Raia Drogasil stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,726. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Raia Drogasil has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

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Raia Drogasil Company Profile

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Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

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