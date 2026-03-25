Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Drops By 99.8%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 26th total of 601 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 85 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Grand City Properties Price Performance

About Grand City Properties

Shares of GRNNF remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

(Get Free Report)

Grand City Properties SA is a Luxembourg?based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in residential property ownership and management across key European markets. The company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating mid?market rental apartment portfolios, with a primary emphasis on major German cities and selected urban centres in the United Kingdom. Its diversified residential holdings comprise freehold assets that generate stable rental income streams and offer potential for long-term value appreciation.

Since its inception in the mid-2000s, Grand City Properties has pursued a value-add strategy, targeting underperforming or outdated properties in high-growth regions.

Further Reading

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