Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.40 and last traded at GBX 74.94. Approximately 183,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 164,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.

Alternative Income REIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.32 EPS for the quarter. Alternative Income REIT had a net margin of 77.88% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

About Alternative Income REIT

AIRE own and actively manage a diversified portfolio of UK properties let to a range of strong tenant covenants, with a particular focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors, which generates resilient and growing income returns. Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to offer investors a secure, diversified and inflation-linked income return, whilst at least maintaining capital values in real terms, through exposure to alternative and specialist real estate sectors such as automotive & petroleum, education, healthcare, hotels and industrials.

The Group invests in freehold and long UK leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the UK property sector, but with a focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.