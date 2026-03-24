Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 907.2% in March

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,809 shares, a growth of 907.2% from the February 26th total of 3,059 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.2%

Kingspan Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. 40,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,288. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $103.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group

(Get Free Report)

Kingspan Group plc is a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Kingscourt, Ireland, the company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of products designed to improve building energy efficiency, airtightness and overall sustainability. Kingspan’s core offerings include insulated wall, roof and floor panels, rigid insulation boards, and advanced glazing systems, alongside integrated water and energy management technologies such as rainwater harvesting and solar thermal solutions.

Over the decades, Kingspan has expanded its expertise beyond insulation, adding innovative façade systems, structural framing, and daylighting solutions to its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.