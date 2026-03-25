iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. 43,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 105,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 434,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.