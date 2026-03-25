Immatics (IMTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Immatics had a negative net margin of 411.90% and a negative return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. On average, analysts expect Immatics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Immatics Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.34. Immatics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,459,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Immatics by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 96,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 861,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

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