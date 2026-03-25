Brand Engagement Network (BNAI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Brand Engagement Network to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Brand Engagement Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNAI opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Brand Engagement Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brand Engagement Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brand Engagement Network has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.17% of Brand Engagement Network worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

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