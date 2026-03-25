Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION) Receives $50.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.5714.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:SION opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,530,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,398,695.16. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 29,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,530,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,398,695.16. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 311,906 shares of company stock worth $12,759,732 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,573,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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