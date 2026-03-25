Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO) Receives $67.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

AUGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

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Aura Minerals Price Performance

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGO opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26. Aura Minerals has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -251.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Minerals news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 854,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,780,503.75. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,284,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Aura Minerals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,097,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Aura Minerals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 153,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aura Minerals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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